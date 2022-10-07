Kevin M. Davis

March 15, 1970 - Oct. 3, 2022

AUBURN — Kevin M. Davis, 52, of Cottage Street, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at his home. Born in Auburn, March 15, 1970, he is the son of John Davis and Sharon Hanes and was employed as a driver for Mapleton Ag in Union Springs.

A diehard Raiders football fan, Kevin was a faithful member of the Prison City Raider Nation, and was an avid supporter of the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Bulls and Notre Dame Football. He enjoyed horror flicks, playing bass guitar and walking through Fort Hill Cemetery, admiring its lasting charm and bountiful history.

He is survived by his loving children: Jordain, Joshua and Justin Davis and Tyler (Gina) and Jake Condes; parents, Sharon Hanes (Forrest) and John Davis; one sister, Jennifer Kato (Chihiro); grandchildren: Joshua, Jr. and Bailey; nephew, Daniel; his dog and companion, Kobe; several aunts, uncles, cousins; as well as his fellow members of the Raider Nation.

He was predeceased by his son, Roman Rex and daughter, Megan Condes.

Calling hours for Kevin will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Kevin to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

