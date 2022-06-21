AUBURN - Kevin P. Casselman passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 17, 2022, after a courageous battle against Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born July 20, 1959, in Auburn, NY he was the son of the late Kenneth and Dorothy Casselman. Kevin lived life to the fullest and cherished his family above all else.

Kevin was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. He retired from a career that he loved from Tops Friendly Market after 37 years. His customers knew him for his love of the Grinch and his large tie collection, and would often come in to see what he was wearing next. As an avid Syracuse, Mets, and Dallas Cowboy fan, he cheered loyally for his teams. Kevin was a kid at heart, and you could always find him with a smile on his face. He was always up for an adventure, loved a good party, and was known as "Pop-Pop Paparazzi" by his family. Beyond anything else, Kevin loved his family and would do anything for them.