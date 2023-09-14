AUBURN - Kevin Walsh, 70, of Auburn, died unexpectedly Monday, September 4, 2023. Kevin was born and raised in Auburn and was a graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1971.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. After leaving the service he spent 25 years as a Corrections Officer at Auburn Correctional Facility.

Following his retirement he lived in his country home in Port Byron, NY, where he enjoyed his many pets, gardening, music, following football and entertaining family and friends.

There will be a private Celebration of Life to honor Kevin. Contributions in Kevin's memory can be sent to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.