Kimberly A. (Janes) Holbert

Sept. 7, 1971 - Aug. 22, 2022

AUBURN — Kimberly A. (Janes) Holbert, 50, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse. Born in Auburn, NY on Sept. 7, 1971, Kim was the daughter of the late Harold Janes, Jr. and Rayetta (Oswald) Janes

She was previously employed with CNYDDSO as a direct support professional. Kim enjoyed going to car races and finding good deals at the thrifty shops.

She had a love for traveling, especially to Cancun, Mexico, where she spent many family vacations. Kim was known as the life of the party; she always had a good time with her family and friends. Above all, Kim was a wonderful mother and will be missed deeply by all her knew her.

Kim is survived by children: Deanna (Anthony) Guido, Julaun Richardson and Nichole White; her brothers: David (Nicole) Janes, Ernie (Kathy) Janes and Todd Janes; her mother-in-law, Susan Holbert; and seven grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Kim was predeceased by her husband, Greg Holbert in 2017, and her father in-law, George Holbert in 2013

Calling hours will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.