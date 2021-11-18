Kimberly Anne Gray

AUBURN — Kimberly Anne Gray, 48, of Auburn, passed away suddenly on Nov. 12, 2021. She lived only briefly in Auburn, having lived with her husband of nearly 14 years, John Gray, 44, and their two children, Emma and Michael, 12 and 11, for almost 10 years in Spafford.

In her heart, though, Kim was always a Brooklyn girl, where she was born to Louis Anthony and Gloria Jean Cassano. Kim graduated from Smithtown High School West June of 1991. She was incredible.

A singular friend and wife to her husband, John, and a magnificent mother to her children: Johnny, Giovanna, Emma and Michael; and she was a loving Cugina and niece to her beloved extended family. She is also survived by her younger sister, Jennifer and brother-in-law, Maurice Wolber; her nieces: Olivia, Sophia and Veronica; and her mother-in-law, Joanne Gray. She was predeceased by her beloved grandparents, Harry and Ann Rolf, Michael and Grace Cassano and her father-in-law, Larry Gray.

Kimberly was an animal lover, predeceased by her dog Pongo and Ralphie the guinea pig. She leaves behind her beloved cat, Storm.

In spite of no formal schooling after high school, Kimberly was involved in many exciting careers where she traveled extensively and made many lifelong friends. She worked as a limo driver, construction expediter, for Aetna, Pfizer and for the law firm of Steptoe and Johnson. Despite several setbacks, she never lost her entrepreneurial spirit and was running a travel business from home at the time of her passing. She loved the NY Yankees and the Rangers.

Calling hours are this Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2021 from 1 until 4 p.m. with services to immediately follow all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.