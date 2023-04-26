Kimberly (Wolfe) Lamb

July 27, 1962 - April 17, 2023

Kimberly (Wolfe) Lamb, merely 60 years old, passed away at her home on Monday, April 17, 2023. Born in Auburn, NY and raised in Union Springs, NY, Kimberly was the second eldest daughter of Larry E. Wolfe and Nancy Shook Wolfe (deceased).

Kimberly (Class of '80) attended high school at Union Springs Academy. Her sense of adventure took her far from NY to Collegedale, TN, where she attended Southern Missionary College. After four years, Kimberly received her nursing degree and started practicing as a Registered Nurse in the emergency room.

In 1997, she graduated from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga's Master's of Nursing Program and became a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). Kimberly was an extraordinary provider of anesthesia and quickly rose to the top of her field. She practiced in Chattanooga, TN, Atlanta, GA, Hawaii and New York. She was a generous, intelligent, strong and opinionated personality who truly loved giving anesthesia.

Kimberly was also well known for painting, crafting, needlework, scuba diving, traveling, water skiing, party planning and spoiling family and friends with her generosity.

Kimberly is survived by Larry E. Wolfe, father, of Union Springs, NY; Debby Wolfe, sister, of Union Springs, NY; David Wolfe, brother, of Union Springs, NY; Kristin Sweeney, RN, sister, of Roseville, CA; Tanique Cundiff, CRNA, sister of Kettering, OH; and many adoring nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many and has left a huge void in our hearts.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Union Springs Academy Church on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 5 p.m., reception to follow in Fellowship Hall.

We are eager for our Lord Jesus to come quickly and take us home that we may be reunited with her. 1 Thessalonians 4:16-18.