AURORA — Kirk W. Mudge, 59, of Aurora, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at home. He graduated from Southern Cayuga High School in 1980 and then entered the US Army, completing 12 proud years of service. After his discharge, he was an EMT in the Syracuse area before becoming employed by Monro for over 25 years. At his death he was the manager of Monro in Lansing.

Kirk was an avid hunter and a licensed pyrotechnician and did fireworks displays in the Upstate area as an active member of the NFA.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Mudge; daughters: Jessica (Ryan) Richardson, Heather Dunham and Amanda Comerinsky; sons: Ryan Mudge and Wayne (Scott) Bowmanchester; granddaughters: Kathleen, Ciera, Peyton and Tris; grandsons: Dylan and Matthew; great-grandchildren: Aurora, Soline, Novaleigh and Wyatt.

There will be visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. There will be no memorial service per Kirk's request.

To honor Kirk, have a large cup of coffee and watch fireworks.

