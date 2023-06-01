Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kitrin Ann Pierce

Sept. 4, 1957 - May 27, 2023

AUBURN — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kitrin Ann Pierce (born Kunkel), formerly Kitrin Ann Covich, who peacefully passed away in her sleep at her home in Auburn, NY on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the age of 65. Born on Sept. 4, 1957, Kitrin was the cherished daughter of Edward A. Kunkel, Sr. and Evelyn (Sarnicola) Kunkel.

Kitrin leaves behind a loving legacy, survived by her devoted children: Kelly Covich, Dan Covich, and Kyle Pierce; her adored grandsons: Jaxon Pierce and Wesley Pierce; her beloved sister, Nancy Kunkel; her cherished nieces: Lisa Kunkel and Darylle Kunkel; and her devoted partner, Al "Puzzy" Dunchak.

She was predeceased by her dear parents and her brother, Edward A. Kunkel, Jr.

A celebration of Kitrin's life will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, located at 15 Clark St., Auburn, NY. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Ukrainian National Club, located at 125 Washington St., where family and friends will have the opportunity to eat, drink, share memories, and honor Kitrin's enduring spirit.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence, light a candle or plant a tree in memory of Kitrin.