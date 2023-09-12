Sept. 28, 1929 - June 11, 2023

CANOGA PARK, CA -

Knut Hauge was born the middle son to Captain Bernt Hauge and Ragnhild Duborgh Hauge on September 28, 1929 in Oslo, Norway. Knut and his brothers Bernt and Peter for the most part, lived a typical Norwegian childhood, loving skiing, ice-skating, hiking, and swimming. When his sea captain father was on leave, he established a lifelong love in his boys of competition and pushing their bodies to their physical limits.

Tragedy struck for Knut at the tender age of 11 with the German invasion of Norway, the death of his father, the destruction of their home by exploding ammunition, and the separation of family members during much of the war. Somehow, Knut kept his optimistic, problem-solving, forward-thinking attitude alive during those war years and beyond. Friends that lasted a lifetime were key. They forged strong bonds together by doing teenage things such as breaking into a warehouse where the Germans kept all the confiscated radios. Like many of his generation, at the end of WWII Knut was interested in peace and a better world. Dissuaded by family from pursuing International Relations, Knut chose to pursue Electrical Engineering.

While visiting a Norwegian friend in Santa Barbara after high school, Knut applied for scholarships in the U.S. He was accepted at Syracuse University, but for tuition only. Knut's adventures with bears and hitchhikers while he tried to earn his S.U. boarding fees during summers in Alaska are legend, using up some of his 9 lives! While a struggling student, Knut met, wooed, and won art education major Caroline, the love of his life. He was comfortable on his skis and doing handstands. She was comfortable on a couch with a book or in an art museum. In the spirit of opposites attract, they made it work. As he worked on his Masters, he was happy to support her as she pursued her three graduate degrees. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Knut's first job after graduation was with General Electric and he stayed with GE his entire work life. Working first in Clyde, he moved on to Auburn and from there to Ireland, to Syracuse, to Auburn, to Syracuse, to Utica. Working in Ireland for three years was an exciting time; it also allowed Knut to take his family to Norway (and other countries) on multiple trips. He was happy showing them the beauty of the country he loved and its culture and maintaining the family connections he so dearly valued. Early on, Knut became a naturalized citizen. He took his citizenship seriously as he had personal knowledge of war and dictators. His interest in international relations meant that he would listen and engage in good-hearted debate with people of opposite opinions. As English was a second language, Knut loved a good play on words. His humor was often playful and irreverent hamming it up when the opportunity arose often by dressing up as a Viking. Knut expressed his Viking spirit in his love of athletics. He could often be found swimming, kayaking, and biking. A long time Great Race participant as well as Iron Man competitor, Knut's greatest love was both downhill and cross-country skiing. Downhill racing at Song Mountain with equally obsessed friends gave him great satisfaction. As a longtime businessman and as a son of the Depression, Knut strongly believed in job creation. He volunteered many hours after retirement with SCORE, helping young entrepreneurs. Knut loved his daughters and they loved him - amusing them as children by jumping over cars -indulging them by carefully bringing caught mice to the field's edge. - dancing The Twist and The Swim ...All three daughters returned to Knut and Carolines' wonderful house on the lake with their families and are filled with lasting memories of Fourth of Julys, boating, swimming, weddings, summer vacations and Christmases together. Knut was also blessed by 3 wonderful, hardworking son-in-laws. Although opposites in many ways, Knut and Caroline came together through their love of people. Their lives were rich with friends, old and new. Traveling with friends and family and entertaining were hallmarks of their lives. Knut was a well-loved favorite among his caretakers. In Santa Monica, daily visits from daughter Randi bearing ice cream and shoulder rubs were much appreciated. Music was always welcome and Knut would sing along with vigor, especially when they played "Sweet Caroline", his favorite song.

Knut was predeceased by his sister-in-aw, Helen and brothers Peter and Bernt.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline; his 3 daughters Randi (David), Lisen (George) and Kristin (Tony); his grandchildren Erin (Ryan), Alex (Liz) Ian, George (Danielle) and Erik (Clara) and his great-grandchildren Maya, Dylan, Genevieve, Gayle, Felicity, Arthur and another one on the way. He is also survived by brother-in-law, Rupert; nieces Hope and Leslie, sister-in-law, Eva; cousin, Ian; niece, Hilda; nephews Bernt and Karl Henrik all their children and grandchildren and many cousins on both sides of the Atlantic and Australia.

A public memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Williams St. in Auburn, NY.