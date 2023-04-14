Korey Jesse McKinsey

June 17, 1983 - April 3, 2023

ROCHESTER — Korey, affectionately known as "Butter," 39, of Rochester, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Born in Auburn, Korey grew up in Rochester. He was active and adventurous. Korey enjoyed traveling and working out. He was charismatic, fun, generous and had an incredible sense of humor.

Korey is survived by his mom, Penny Kahler; children: Korey, Keniah, Mehki, and Jeremiah; siblings: Kim (Krumie) and Kasey (Quincy); grandmother, Verlean McKinsey; additional siblings: Kobe, Tatum, and Ahmad; special friend, Danielle Kapral; as well as nieces, nephews, a great-niece, soon-to-be great nephew; his dog, Draco; and a host of family and friends that loved him dearly. Korey was predeceased by his father, Jesse McKinsey; grandfather, Nathaniel Jones; and grandparents, Richard and Ernestine Kahler.

Coordinated by Regency Funeral Chapel, Inc., a Celebration of Life (calling hours) will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, 2 to 4 p.m. at Goodwill Baptist Church, Rochester, NY, followed by visitation for family and friends.