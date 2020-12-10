Kristy L. Volpe

AUBURN — Kristy L. Volpe, 42, formerly of Dunning Avenue, Auburn passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital. Kristy was born in Auburn and she was the daughter of Stanley and Susan Copman Dzuba.

She was a graduate of Union Springs High School and was an avid horseback riding enthusiast. She enjoyed all aspects of any topic regarding horses. She was very passionate about her involvement with fundraising for any, and all causes that required a helping hand financially.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jesse T. Volpe; her four children, Maxwell, Mason, Mia, and Miley; a brother, John Dzuba (Nicole), of Baldwinsville; a sister, Patricia Stevens (David), of Auburn; her father and mother-in-law, Jim and Kathy Volpe; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for Kristy will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn, NY.

Above all, the activities and interests that Kristy held precious, her family ranked supreme. She was a truly exceptional wife, mother daughter and sister.