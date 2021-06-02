Kurt John Moe

April 2, 1954 - May 28, 2021

AUBURN — Kurt J. Moe, of Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 28, 2021.

Born in Auburn on April 2, 1954, to Mary (Hudun) Bernath and Laverne Moe, Jr., Kurt was a graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1972.

Kurt worked as a route salesman for the Frito-Lay Chip Company for 38 years. In retirement, he worked for Home Depot until his illness in 2019. Kurt was an avid outdoorsman and a gifted archer. He was a lifelong lover of all animals, especially his many German Shepherds and his cat, Lulu.

Kurt is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Patricia (Gentilcore) Moe; his children: Ryan (Sara) Moe and Ashley Moe; his brothers: Ross (Nancy) Moe, Harold (Jenny) Moe, and Kevin (Kelly) Moe; his sisters: Nancy (Josh) Brigden, and Jean (Mike) Larson; and his stepmother, Shirley Moe; and stepsister Michelle (Ray) Lieb. He will also be fondly remembered by his brother and sisters-in-law: Bill and Linda Gentilcore and Lynnette Lee; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. Finally, he will be dearly missed by his grand dog, Griffey, and his grand cat, Bada.