L. David Shipman

AUBURN — L. David Shipman, 80, of Auburn, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 22, 2022 with his family by his side.

He was the son of the late Lyle and Mary Duckett Shipman. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting and trap shooting. His favorite place to go was the camp at Bear Swamp. He was a loyal person and friend to those he knew. Dave was a class A storyteller.

He is survived by Love of his life and wife of almost 58 years, Joanne Shipman; children: Marie Patrick (Joe), Carrie Hanno (Jeff), Eric Shipman; grandchildren: Dan, Bill, Erin and Christopher Patrick; Ken, Cheryl, Joanna (Anthony Finkbiner), and Madalyn Dean; Daisy (Skyler Mace) and Cole (Emily) Shipman; great-grandchild, Macklin; siblings: Susan (Ron) Williams, Alan Shipman, Lena (Raymond) Grennell and Henry (Roxane) Shipman. In addition to his parents, Dave was predeceased by his brother, James Shipman.

There will be visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Freedom Baptist Church, 3324 E. Genesee St., Auburn with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m.

The committal will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Soule Cemetery, Town of Sennett.

Contributions may be made Hospice of CNY and of the Finger Lakes, 990 7th N. Street, Liverpool, NY 13088 in memory of Dave Shipman.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.