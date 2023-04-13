Laraine S. Baran

April 26, 1943 - April 10, 2023

AUBURN — Laraine S. Baran, 79, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 at The Commons. She was the born on April 26, 1943 in Auburn to the late Raymond and Prexeda Baran.

Laraine was an active member of St. Hyacinth Church and was employed by General Electric in Auburn. Laraine enjoyed collecting stuffed bunnies and other bunny knickknacks.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023 at St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fleming.