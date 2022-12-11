Larry Allan DiCenzo

Oct. 13, 1945 - Nov. 8, 2022

AUBURN - It is with profound sadness that the family of Larry Allan DiCenzo announce his passing on November 8, 2022, following a brief illness, at the age of 77.

Born on October 13, 1945, Larry was a lifelong resident of Auburn. Upon his graduation from West High School, he was drafted by the Army to serve in Vietnam.

Better suited indoors than a battlefield, he was positioned as a Postal Worker while overseas. This led to his 33 years of loyally delivering mail after returning home, and soon earning his moniker "Larry the Mailman". Never spotted without a grin on his face, the name stuck until the very end.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Joyce (Englert) DiCenzo. He is survived by his only sibling, sister, Lynne Larkin; nieces Kristen (Kenneth) Hawkins, and Victoria Larkin. As well as great-nephew, Harland, and great-nieces Hyde and Hadley Hawkins.

A man of many hats (not just US Mail) he could more frequently be found sporting those of his favorite band, the Rolling Stones (a diehard fan as long as they've been together), favorite sports teams, the New York Yankees and LV Raiders . . . even the occasional pair of moose antlers. Truly one of a kind.

Among the things he loved doing most, one of his greatest joys in life was attending concerts with his sister Lynne, and niece Victoria, along with some of his closest friends. Followed closely by weekly visits with his favorite relatives of all, Dachshunds Angus and Angie, or as he preferred to call them, "the pups". Spending time with his many friends almost goes without saying (as they all seem to share the same sentiment) he leaves behind a legacy of "Larry stories" which they will continue to look back on fondly. His unassuming kindness to all has left those who knew him with plenty of laughs to share in his remembrance.

A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the MusiCares Foundation in his honor, or a charity of your own choosing.