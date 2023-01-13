Larry F. Driscoll

Aug. 3, 1948 - Jan. 10, 203

AUBURN - Larry F. Driscoll, 74, of Auburn, passed away Jan. 10, 2023, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse. Larry was born in Auburn on Aug. 3, 1948, to the late Francis and Helen (Murphy) Driscoll. He graduated from Auburn High School and Cayuga Community College.

Larry was previously employed with Colombian Rope, the Bun Factory, International Wire and Jordan Wire as a maintenance mechanic. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed the time he spent at his "hunting lodge" with his good friends. He loved riding his Harley motorcycle and referred to it as his "baby." Larry was a member, past president and treasurer of Road Runners, NYS Chapter, ABATE, Local Chapter and HD Chapter.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Ginny Romano; his daughter, Kelly Guy; his son, Gary (Amy Beth) Driscoll; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Barbara Romano; his grandchildren: Joseph, Jacob, and Jordan Guy; his three best friends: Lynn, Ron, and Andy; along with several nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; two great-great-nieces; and cousins. In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his sister, Sheila Driscoll.

Calling hours for Larry will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.