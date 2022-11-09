Laura J. (Guarino) Sigona

AUBURN — Laura J. (Guarino) Sigona, 62, of Auburn, passed away peacefully after a brief illness Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late, Vincenzo and Geraldine Guarino. Laura was a graduate from Auburn High School, Class of 1978.

Until her recent sickness, Laura was employed by Tops Supermarket in Skaneateles as their deli manager. Laura was very passionate about her family and thoroughly enjoyed every time spent with them. She holds the almost impossible title of, NEVER missing any of her children's events.

Laura loved watching and participating in sports, especially playing softball, bowling and following her beloved, New York Yankees. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving children, daughter, Amanda (Nate) Grover, of CT; a son, Peter (Chelsea) Sigona, of Auburn; three adored grandchildren, Nathan, John and Emily Grover; two brothers, Michael (Dinah) Guarino, David (Ann) Guarino, both of Auburn; several nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and nephews; and her feline friend, Tigger.

Calling hours will be held this Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

Laura's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated this Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.