Lavern W. 'Barney' Dingy

Oct. 1, 1938 - May 18, 2023

GROTON — Lavern W. "Barney" Dingy, 84, of Groton, passed away peacefully at home on May 18, 2023.

Born Oct. 1, 1938 in Genoa, he was a son of the late Howard Dingy and Violet Mae (Townsend) Brown. Barney attended the Genoa schools and retired after 45 years with the maintenance department at Borg Warner Automotive. He enjoyed camping and horses, and was an avid Yankees fan.

He is survived by a son, Lavern J. "LJ" Dingy (Susan), of Groton; two daughters: Deanne Rathbun (Glenn), of Union Springs, and Terry Denman (David), of Niles; a brother, Kenneth Dingy (Donna), of Genoa; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his canine companion, Sam, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Ryan Nettleton.

Private interment will be in the Genoa Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home at a later time.

Arrangements are with the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa.