Laverna Etta (Sherwood) Heath

KING FERRY — Laverna Etta (Sherwood) Heath, 90, of King Ferry passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at her daughter's home surrounded by her daughters. Born in 1930, Laverna was the oldest child of Lawrence and Ethel Harris Sherwood.

She grew up on the Sherwood Farm on Howlett Hill Road outside of Marcellus and graduated from Split Rock High School. She married G. Raymond Heath of Navarino and they lived on Otisco Lake and Ithaca before settling in King Ferry, NY. Laverna was active in her church, serving as organist for many years. She delighted in her family and enjoyed baking, swimming and jigsaw puzzles. She also served as league secretary for Ray's bowling team and often worked with him during the years he ran a sawmill operation at their home. Ray passed away in 2012 after 64 years of marriage.

Laverna is survived by her three sisters: Phyllis, Ethel and Joyce Sherwood; her son, Larry (Laurel) Heath of Richmond, VA; her daughters: Pat (Michael) Lonsky, of Genoa, NY and Susanne Siegard, of Danby, NY; along with nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.