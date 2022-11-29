Laverne N. Allwood, Jr.

AUBURN — Laverne N. Allwood, Jr., 87, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24,2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony.

He was born in Covert, NY, the son of the late Laverne and Emma Rose Allwood, Sr.

Laverne retired from Hammond & Irving and enjoyed owning a landscaping business in Skaneateles for several years.

Laverne was an avid outdoorsman and liked to fish and hunt with his buddies. He enjoyed taking rides, whether it was taking in the beautiful changes of season or watching the always changing wildlife, Laverne liked the simplest things in life.

He is is survived by daughters: Ann Marie, of Seneca Falls and Patricia Smith, of Auburn; seven grandchildren: Kimberly, Richard, David, Kristian, and Damien Smith, Kayla and Nicholas; several great-grandchildren; as well as numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Laverne was predeceased by his wife, Margaret, brothers and sisters: Arthur, Percy, Pearl, Adrian, Lulu Mae, Mildred Myrtle; and very dear friends, Grant and Andy.

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.