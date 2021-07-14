Laverne W. Bennett

1931-2021

VENICE — Laverne W. Bennett, 90, peacefully passed away surrounded by his children on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Laverne was born to J Willard and Josephine (Arliss) Bennett in May 1931 at the family homestead in Venice. He attended Sherwood School and worked hard on the family farm.

Laverne entered the US Army and proudly served in Korea.

Early in life, Laverne worked as a sawman at Cotton Hanlon in Cayuta NY. His love of nature and the outdoors lead him to his passion for farming. Laverne lived his lifetime in the Venice area raising his family whom he truly cherished. He said he never felt closer to God than when he was in a field on a tractor.

Laverne is survived by his children: Diane Schmidtke (Gene), of Ocala, FL, Brian Bennett (Michelle), of Moravia, NY, Bruce Bennett (Kella), of Silver Springs, FL and Betsy Prystal (Thomas), of Auburn, NY; nine grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and beloved sister, Linda Lauster.

Laverne was predeceased by his wife, Vivian, his son, Craig, parents, J Willard and Josephine, sisters, Helen and Marjorie and brother, Leslie.