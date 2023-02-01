Lawrence Francis Brown

Feb. 14, 1934 - Jan. 29, 2023

AURELIUS — Lawrence Francis Brown, born Feb. 14, 1934 in Oneida, NY to the late W. Harland and Elizabeth (Shearer) Brown, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Judith (Dickinson) Brown; loving children: Kenneth Colvin (Leah), Cynthia Sabin, Jeffrey Colvin (Amy), and Kristin Griffiths (Thomas); his seven beloved grandchildren: Eric Sabin, Meghan Starrett (Neil), Gregory Colvin, Lindsey Kinkade (Michael), Ryan Colvin, Olivia Card, and Leslie Card; and nine great-grandchildren; two brothers: James Brown (Ellen), and Donald Brown; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters: Joyce, Eleanor, Carol; and brothers: Douglas and Richard.

Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army Engineers from 1954 to 1957. He was employed over the years as a construction engineer, a manufacturing consultant, and a gentleman farmer. Larry also excelled at woodworking and carpentry as a favorite hobby.

He was an outdoorsman, backpacking in the Adirondacks in winter; he hiked one of the highest peaks in his late 70s. He was so proud to attend his grandchildren's sporting events, plays, dance recitals, gymnastic reviews, band and chorus concerts, parades, and graduations. Grandpa was always there.

A gentleman of many accomplishments he will be sincerely missed by his loving family and dear friends.

