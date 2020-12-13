Lawrence "Fred" Plis

AUBURN - Lawrence "Fred" Plis, 78, of Auburn, died Thursday, December 10, 2020. Fred was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Walter "Larry" and Stella Milhausen Plis. He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Fred was an avid bowler, he served as a director and Past President of the Auburn Bowling Association, was a past president of the "700", and was a member of the Auburn Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He was a past president of the Polish Falcons, and for a number of years was manager of the Polish Falcon Lanes. He retired from the Product Development Corp. of Baltimore, MD.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Leisenring Plis; his daughter Linette Hartle; sons Christopher (Erin) and Corey Plis; his brother Frank Plis; and grandchildren Joseph (Emily) Justin, Lexi and Layla. Also surviving are his stepchildren Samuel (Anne) and Robert (Nikki) Mantz, Lori (Mike) Trimm and Tami (Ernie) Leonard; two nieces; several step-grandchildren; and step great-grandchild Ryleigh David.

Friends are invited to call Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 10 A.M. till Noon at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Masks are required, Social Distancing and Covid capacity rules will be observed. Private services will follow. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com