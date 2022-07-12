Lawrence Thomas 'Larry' Failey

YARMOUTH PORT, MA — Lawrence Thomas "Larry" Failey, of Yarmouth Port, MA, peacefully passed away at home on July 2, 2022 at the age of 83. Larry was born in Auburn, NY to Anna (Lynch) and Harold Failey. He attended West High School, graduating in 1957 and went on to earn a degree in Building Sciences from Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute in Troy, NY where he was very involved with his fraternity and ROTC.

He graduated from RPI in 1961 and enlisted in the Army. Larry was stationed in Germany and served as a First Lieutenant of Infantry until 1968. Larry then joined The Austin Company as a Construction Project Manager where he worked for 10 years. From there he settled in New Jersey and worked in Manhattan for J.C. Penney Realty Company where he would plan, design and construct regional shopping centers, office buildings, residential and other mixed use facilities.

After meeting the love of his life, Cynthia Cassidy, on the train to NYC they married and moved to the Cape in 1991, living on a quiet cul-de-sac in Yarmouth Port. Larry returned to service, working as a civilian at Otis Air Force Base supporting the 102 Fighter Wing Civil Engineering Squadron until his retirement in 2006.

Larry was predeceased by his wife, Cynthia (Cassidy) Failey; and his brother William Failey, Sr.; he is survived by his nieces: Lynn (Chris) Failey Fahmi and Maureen (Jeff) Failey Naugle; and his nephew, William Failey, Jr.; also, by his grandnieces and nephews: Amanda Fahmi, Alyssa Fahmi, Cameron Naugle, Kyle Naugle and Anna Naugle.

Larry loved to read, do crosswords, his daily delivery of The New York Times, classical music and tinkering around the house. He was a regular at Oliver & Planck's Tavern in Yarmouth Port where he was well fed and entertained.

A funeral service will be held at the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., S. Yarmouth on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Woodside Cemetery, Yarmouth Port. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VNA Hospice or the MSPCA Cape Cod.