Leatrice Joyce (DePalma) Dillon

Sept. 5, 1934 - March 27, 2022

AUBURN — Leatrice Joyce (DePalma) Dillon, 87, of Auburn, NY, passed away on March 27, 2022. Born on Sept. 5, 1934, she was the only child of Ciro James and Philomena (Savarese) DePalma.

Lee grew up in Auburn and graduated from West High School, where she was a performer in many musical productions. A communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Auburn, she sang in the church choir and was a featured vocalist in the church's popular minstrel shows of the 1960s.

An x-ray technician who worked at the former Sampson Air Force Base in Romulus, NY, Lee spent most of her career at General Electric and later Powerex, Inc. and McQuay International, working in quality control. She also worked at Wegmans, where she enjoyed seeing friends during her time at the Old World Cheese Shop and later as a delivery person for the pharmacy.

Lee is survived by her daughter, Mary Christine Olthaus (Daniel), of IN; her nephew, Leo B. Warren II (Patricia), of Auburn; and their children: Leo B. Warren III (Colleen) and Sarah Bedwell (Joshua); and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents and her half-sister, Concetta (LoBello) Warren; her half-brothers, James and George LoBello; and her nephew, Christopher Warren.

The family would like to extend its thanks to Bonnie Kirby, AnnMarie Bates and the team at Home Instead; Angelia Mack and the team at Boyle Center; Shannon Moskov from Office for the Aging; the team at Chemung Canal Trust Company; and Mary Beth Fennessy from RX City Pharmacy. Your patience and kindness to Lee was beyond measure.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Clark Street, in Auburn, NY, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 10 a.m., with Father Frank E. Lioi officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Francis of Assisi Church or the charity of your choice.

Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, NY is assisting the family.