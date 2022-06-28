 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LeeAnn M. Dann

MORAVIA — LeeAnn M. Dann, 81, of Moravia, NY passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Peekskill, NY, a daughter of the late David V. O'Connell and Consuela E. O'Connell, she moved to Moravia, NY and was a lifetime resident.

LeeAnn was a graduate of Moravia High School Class of 1959 and attended Ithaca College. She then began a career in banking at the Bank of New York as a mortgage lending officer. She retired in 1993 from the Moravia branch.

LeeAnn spent her retirement years collecting antiques, gardening and bird watching, however her favorite pastime was her family, as she made every birthday and holiday so special.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James A. Dann; and her children: Timothy J. (Julie), of Moravia, Martin L. (Lynn), of Albany, Jennifer A. Dann, of Clifton Park, Jared A. (Susan) Dann, of Moravia; seven grandchildren: Layne, Jack and Chad Dann, Nick Thomas, Kayla Dann, MaKayla Boden and LeeAnna Dann; one great-grandson, Lucas Thomas; her brother, Reid O'Connell, of Rochester; her sister, Barbara Warn, of Malta, NY; and several cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 51 Grove St., Moravia. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Moravia.

Calling hours will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia.

Memorial contributions are requested for the Diabetes Foundation or Four Town First Aid Squad.

