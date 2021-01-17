AUBURN - Leila Rose Marie Taglialatela Brewer was called home by our Lord on January 14, 2021. Leila was born on July 20, 1922 in Brooklyn to Grace and Angelo Taglialatela. She lived most of her childhood in Brooklyn before her family moved to Gloversville.

Leila was married to Robert Jack Brewer in December 1949. They then moved to Auburn in 1961. Leila worked for many years at SE Nichols and Calkins Fabrics as an accountant until her retirement. She served as Treasurer and Vice-president for Senior Citizens and was a communicant of St. Mary of The Assumption Church as her devotion to Jesus Christ and His Holy Mother Mary Immaculate. Leila or Lilly, as she was called, was a very generous and unselfish person, always donating too many charities. She was also very devoted to her children.