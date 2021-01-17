Leila Rose Marie Taglialatela Brewer
July 20, 1922 - Jan. 14, 2021
AUBURN - Leila Rose Marie Taglialatela Brewer was called home by our Lord on January 14, 2021. Leila was born on July 20, 1922 in Brooklyn to Grace and Angelo Taglialatela. She lived most of her childhood in Brooklyn before her family moved to Gloversville.
Leila was married to Robert Jack Brewer in December 1949. They then moved to Auburn in 1961. Leila worked for many years at SE Nichols and Calkins Fabrics as an accountant until her retirement. She served as Treasurer and Vice-president for Senior Citizens and was a communicant of St. Mary of The Assumption Church as her devotion to Jesus Christ and His Holy Mother Mary Immaculate. Leila or Lilly, as she was called, was a very generous and unselfish person, always donating too many charities. She was also very devoted to her children.
Leila joined in Heaven, her parents, Angelo and Grace Taglialatela, her brothers and sisters, Benvenuto, Rose, Guglielmo, Arturo, Federico, and Jeannie. Her husband Robert Brewer. Her daughter Toni. Her cousins Anna and Ray and all her many friends.
Leila is survived by her brother Rudolfo (Judy) Taglialatela; brother-in-law Carl Laird; daughters Karen Morphy and Nancy Kustyn; son Robert Brewer; grandchildren Brandon Kustyn, Leila (Joshua) Esparza, Joseph (Ella) Maniscalco, Rachel and Grace Sweet; and great-grandson Zachary Kustyn.