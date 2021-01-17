Lena Gleason

AUBURN - Lena Gleason, 87, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at The Commons on Saint Anthony, due to complications resulting from Covid.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Gerlando and Alphonsina (Re) LaPorta.

Lena retired after several years of employment for the former TRW in Auburn. She was a former parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Lena loved to cook and especially enjoyed the Sunday pasta dinners with her family. She was also known by many of her relatives as, the Candy Woman. Always having a stash hidden somewhere in the house or in her purse.

She is survived by a son, Harrison; several grandchildren; great and great-great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law Maureen Gleason; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Lena was predeceased by her husband Norman, two sons Vincent and David Gleason, two sisters Mary Mitchell, Rose Mary Loperfido and a brother Vincent LaPorta.

A private entombment in St. Joseph's Mausoleum will be held next week at the convenience of the family.