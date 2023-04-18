Lena M. Vitale

Feb. 10, 1927 - April 13, 2023

AUBURN — Lena M. Vitale, also known as Ursulina M. Vitale, of Auburn, NY, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the age of 96.

She was born on Feb. 10, 1927, the daughter of Paul and Cira (Rao) Vitale and had been an area resident all her life. Lena attended West High School. She became an LPN and worked at Mercy Hospital for three years, then went to school in Utica, NY and became an RN. She worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Syracuse, NY for 24 years and retired from there in 1987.

Lena liked to travel with her friends and also enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. She belonged to the Skaneateles Seniors Group and the Sacred Heart Society of St. Francis Church.

She was predeceased by her brother, Benedict F. Vitale. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Angela Licata Vitale; nieces: Sarina Vitale Malinowski, Elisabeth "Lisa" Vitale, Catherine Vitale Fiore (Joseph); nephew, Paul Vitale (Shari); and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Per Lena's wishes, there will be no services and she will be laid to rest in St. Joseph's Cemetary in Auburn, NY.

Donations may be made in her name to Westminster Manor, Auburn, where she resided for 12 years or Hospice of CNY and the Finger Lakes. Lena's family is extremely grateful for the compassionate care provided by both.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.