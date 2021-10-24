 Skip to main content
Leo "Buster" Shaw

Leo 'Buster' Shaw

Aug. 30, 1932 - Oct. 20, 2021

AUBURN - Leo "Buster" Shaw, 89, of Auburn, passed away October 20, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn on August 30, 1932, Leo was the son of the late Stuart and Ruth (Stanton) Shaw.

In his younger years, Buster was an excellent racoon hunter and was featured in a sports magazine.

Per Leo's wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be held privately in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

