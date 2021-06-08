Leo E. Delaney

1932-2021

AUBURN - Leo Emmett Delaney, 89, of 336 North Seward Ave., Auburn, NY passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony.

A lifelong Auburnian, Leo was born on Jan. 21, 1932, the son of Thomas D. and Nora V. (Barron) Delaney. A decorated combat Veteran of the US Army Korean War. He retired from the Carpenters Union Local 277. He had served as the Union Local 277 Secretary for many years, and attended as a delegate the National Convention in Las Vegas. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and had traveled to Washington DC in 2017 with Operation Enduring Gratitude.

Leo was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Family Church, a graduate of Holy Family High School. He had maintained a lifelong passion for farming. Along with his late wife Dorothy, who predeceased him in 2020, they were very active in the Square Dancing community, as members and President of the Cayuga Cut Ups.

Surviving are two sons: James Delaney, of Auburn, Kevin Delaney, of Camillus; siblings: William (Ann) Delaney, of Fairport, Helen Delaney, of Throop, Noreen Delaney Baker, of Sun City, FL; many nieces, nephews and cousins.