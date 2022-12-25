Leo J. Stack

July 5, 1929 - Dec. 22, 2022

AUBURN - Leo J. Stack, 93, of 11 Belle Avenue, Auburn, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, in the Commons on Saint Anthony. Born in Fleming, NY on July 5, 1929, he was the eighth of nine children born to the late Ludwik P. and Agnes Stachniewicz.

He was born on the family farm and walked to school for the first years of grade school. He then attended Union Springs and graduated from Union Springs Central School District, Class of 1947.

Upon graduation, he immediately began to work for Stack & Turek, Inc., a Genoa feed and farm supply company. The firm sold Purina Checkerboard Chow for livestock. He enjoyed those three years serving farmers. During his work in Genoa, he operated the first chemical crop weed control sprayers in Cayuga County. He also worked in the first commercial grain facilities for drying. While in Genoa, Leo was an assistant Boy Scout Master at Troop 62.

In 1950, he enlisted into the Air Force and served four years. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant as a Personnel Specialist. His fourth year was serving in Fuchu, Japan. While there he spent off duty time taking slide pictures. On his return from the military, he gave slide presentations to many groups for many, many years.

Following his discharge in August 1954, he enrolled at Auburn Community College and began school in September as one of only 57 students in the College's second year. Upon the advice of his Vocational Advisor, he transferred the following year to Cornell University, College of Agriculture and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in 1958.

Upon graduation, he became licensed as a real estate salesman and began his eventual career selling real estate and farm equipment. At the time, neither effort succeeded. Leo then became a statewide, baby chick salesman, selling Ideal H–3–W White Leghorns for the Adam Baum Hatchery and Egg Farms of Genoa. The hatchery closed as it was not compatible with the caged poultry operation and his vocation changed.

Next, he was employed as a Fraud Investigator for the New York State Department of Labor. In his second year, he was recognized as having uncovered the highest number of violations for the Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo Districts. Having found people in trouble, gave him no satisfaction, and he resigned to again sell real estate.

He was successful, working under Henry Stacks Real Estate Emporium in Auburn and Cayuga County. Leo was born under the family name of Stachniewicz, which he shortened to Stack, so that his name could fit on a real estate sign. He remained proud of his Polish-Irish heritage and his long family name.

He opened his own business first in Skaneateles, and then also in Auburn. He established Realty World – Leo Stack, Inc., which he had sold after 10 years, and then repossessed the business five years later, at which time he sold to Gallinger/Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate from Syracuse. There he remained as an Associate Broker and continue to do what he enjoyed most, selling into his upper 70's. After 50 years, he had to retire as a result of spinal problems.

Leo married Marjorie Hermann on June 8, 1963, and together visited 70 countries, including Antarctica. They sailed on over 20 cruises, taking lots of pictures, and he gave slide presentations for many years. They also visited all 50 states. Canada was a favorite point in every direction. They visited the "Silent Memorial" at the site in Newfoundland where 288 Americans were killed while in route homeward near Gander on a chartered airplane. He became friends with Royal Canadian Mounted Policeman, Gerry Locke, who was the first person at the crash site. Having become close friends, Leo and Margery visited Jerry and Sonia twice. Leo truly enjoyed every day of his life and the time spent with his wife.

In addition to Margery, his loving wife of almost 60 years, Leo is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Including his parents, he is predeceased by his eight siblings.

Calling hours for Leo will be conducted Monday, December 26, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A service will be offered Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home, followed by burial with full military honors in Saint Joseph's Cemetery.

To offer condolences for the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.