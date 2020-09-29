× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leo P. Rafferty, Jr.

Feb. 3, 1928 — Sept. 26, 2020

AURORA — Leo P. Rafferty, Jr., 92, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at the Auburn Nursing Home, after a period of declining health.

Mr. Rafferty was born Feb. 3, 1928 in Auburn, a son of Leo, Sr., and Cora (Harvey) Rafferty. A lifelong resident of the Aurora area, Leo was a member of the Operating Engineers Union and had been a self-employed heavy equipment operator. He was a US Marine Corps veteran.

Leo is survived by his sons: David, Donald (Beverly), and Daryl Rafferty, all of Aurora; daughters: Diane March (Jeff), of Long Island, Darlene Binns (B. Scott), of Aurora, and Debra Whelan (Robert), of Florida, 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, a brother, Robert, of Aurora, and a sister, Agnes Weldon, of Union Springs, many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Irene (Polhamus) Rafferty, in 2012, a son, Dale, his brothers: John, George, William, Hugh, Edward, and Leroy; and sister, Elizabeth Teeter.

Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will apply.