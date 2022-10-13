Leon D. Schram

Oct. 30, 1931 - Oct. 10, 2022

AUBURN — Leon D. Schram "Fagin," 90, of Auburn, passed away on Oct. 10, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital with his family by his side. Mr. Schram was born in Skaneateles, NY on Oct. 30, 1931, to the late Arde and Fannie (Toll) Schram and was a Weedsport High School graduate, Class of 1950. While in school, Leon excelled as a three-sport athlete and was inducted into the Weedsport Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

Leon proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and, until his retirement, was employed as a salesman for Corostone Silo Co. "Fagin" as his friends called him, was an avid bowler and golfer and was a member of Meadowbrook golf course for many years. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion and a past commander of the John Cool Post 257.

Most importantly his endless love for his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was above all else. His contagious personality, sense of humor and laugh is left behind with all who loved him.

Leon is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Helen Schram; his sons: Brian (Christine) Schram, Richard (Charlotte) Schram; his grandchildren: Jensen Schram, Stacey Devall (Doug) and Brittany Schram (Gabrielle); his great-grandchildren: Peyton, Bentley, Brayden and Adelyn.

In addition to his parents, Leon was predeceased by his sisters, Clarabel Rafferty, Winifred Lamphere and Emmagene Thayer; his brothers, Donald, Robert, Harold and Arde Schram.

Calling hours for Leon will be held on Oct. 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Burial with military honors will immediately follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop.

Condolences for the family may be offered at whitechapelfh.com.