Leon 'Lee' Ryerson

March 9, 1952 - Aug. 3, 2021

MORAVIA — Leon "Lee" Ryerson passed away on Aug. 3, 2021 in Hilltown Township, PA. He was born on March 9, 1952 in Cortland, NY.

Lee served for 31 years with the NYS Department of Corrections and retired as a lieutenant in 2007. During this time he worked in several facilities around the state where he had many co-workers and made many friends.

Lee lost his oldest daughter Dedra "Dee Dee" Ryerson in 1990, and in 1997, opened up "Dee Dee's" Ice Cream Shop to honor her and support many young people with summer jobs.

In 2016 he purchased and co-owned the local Subway sandwich store with his wife Nancy Ryerson.

Lee enjoyed spending time with his children: Christina, Leon, and Joshua and their families. Lee had many hobbies including hunting and fishing with his family and friends, traveling and enjoying car shows, and he was always in search of another great pirate item.

Lee spent his life helping others, supporting local churches, youth groups and sharing his love of the Lord.