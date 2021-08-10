Leon 'Lee' Ryerson
March 9, 1952 - Aug. 3, 2021
MORAVIA — Leon "Lee" Ryerson passed away on Aug. 3, 2021 in Hilltown Township, PA. He was born on March 9, 1952 in Cortland, NY.
Lee served for 31 years with the NYS Department of Corrections and retired as a lieutenant in 2007. During this time he worked in several facilities around the state where he had many co-workers and made many friends.
Lee lost his oldest daughter Dedra "Dee Dee" Ryerson in 1990, and in 1997, opened up "Dee Dee's" Ice Cream Shop to honor her and support many young people with summer jobs.
In 2016 he purchased and co-owned the local Subway sandwich store with his wife Nancy Ryerson.
Lee enjoyed spending time with his children: Christina, Leon, and Joshua and their families. Lee had many hobbies including hunting and fishing with his family and friends, traveling and enjoying car shows, and he was always in search of another great pirate item.
Lee spent his life helping others, supporting local churches, youth groups and sharing his love of the Lord.
In addition he is survived by his partner, Dixie Prince; daughter, Christina Ryerson and her son, Christopher Rapp; son, Leon Ryerson III; son, Joshua (Emily) Ryerson and their children, Faye, Grace and Logan Ryerson; sisters: Shelly Kanalley, Bonnie Johnson, Nancy (Duane) Niswender, Holly (Mark) Tasber; brothers: Robert (Corrine) Johnson, William "Bill" Ryerson; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends and loved ones.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Dee Dee Ryerson, parents, Leon "Rod" and Virginia Ryerson, brothers, Philip "PJ" Ryerson, David Morgan and Charles Johnson, his biological mother Bessie Magee.
The family will receive guests from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave, Groton NY. A funeral service for family and close friends will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in the Christ United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Moravia, NY 13118. Burial with honors will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery in Homer, NY.
Due to the current COVID conditions it is recommended to wear masks indoors.
In lieu of flowers, donations benefiting the Dedra Ryerson Memorial Scholarship Fund, may be sent to Southern Cayuga Central Schools, 2384 Route 34B, Aurora, NY 13026