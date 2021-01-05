Leona A. (Van Horn) Coleman

June 12, 1945 - Jan. 2, 2021

AUBURN — Leona A. (Van Horn) Coleman, 75, of Auburn, formerly of Mottville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 due to complications of COVID. Leona was born in Auburn on June 12, 1945 to Benjamin and Margaret Van Horn.

She had a love for animals, playing cards, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Leona was a former employee of Dunn & McCarthy. She was a member of the St. Andrews United Methodist Church.

Leona was predeceased by son, Jerry in 2014 and her loving husband of 53 years, Robert, Sr. on March 29, 2020.

Surviving are sons, Robert Coleman, Jr., of Auburn and Thomas (Amy) Coleman, of Port Byron, two sisters: Wilma Ortiz, of Fla. and Wanetta Olmstead, of Camillus; five grandchildren: Felicia (Tristan) Freier, Josh Coleman, Josh Chiarilli, Allison Coleman, Jacob Coleman; two great-grandchildren; several nieces, and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Leona touched the hearts of many as she was a social butterfly. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Mottville.

The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements.