CATO — Leonard F. Schmidt, 93, of Cato, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Syracuse, June 18, 1927, son of the late, George Schmidt, and, Loretta Haley Schmidt. He was the former owner and founder of Increda-Meal Nutrition Bars in Cato, now known as Nutrition Bar Confectioners which is still run by Len's family. He was a pilot having owned several planes, two of those being a BT-13, and a PT-19. He enjoyed golfing, and his winters in Orlando, Florida.