Leonard F. Schmidt

June 18, 1927 — Sept. 22, 2020

CATO — Leonard F. Schmidt, 93, of Cato, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Syracuse, June 18, 1927, son of the late, George Schmidt, and, Loretta Haley Schmidt. He was the former owner and founder of Increda-Meal Nutrition Bars in Cato, now known as Nutrition Bar Confectioners which is still run by Len's family. He was a pilot having owned several planes, two of those being a BT-13, and a PT-19. He enjoyed golfing, and his winters in Orlando, Florida.

He was predeceased by three brothers: Art Schmidt, Ed Schmidt, Bud Schmidt, two sisters: Beatrice Butler and Lillian Littlefield.

Survived by his wife of 72 years, Jeannie Ingersoll Schmidt; son, Mark Schmidt (Tammy), three Grandsons: Lenny (Corrine) Schmidt, of Cato, Marky (Carrie) Schmidt, of Cato, and, Jeffery (Cheryl) Schmidt, of Phoenix; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hopkins, seven Great-Grandchildren: Triton Schmidt, Luna Schmidt, Mira Schmidt, Cora Schmidt, Everly Schmidt, Tyler Schmidt, and Oakley Schmidt, as well as several nieces, and, nephews.

A memorial service will take place at the First United Methodist Church, 1408 NY-Rt 176, Fulton, NY 13069, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. Due to the pandemic, face masks will be required. Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com

