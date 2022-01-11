Leonard Francis Defendorf

Jan. 10, 1934 - Dec. 30, 2021

TUCSON, AZ — Leonard Francis Defendorf, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Son of James and Helen (Goodall) Defendorf, Len was born Jan. 10, 1934 in Auburn, NY.

Len is survived by his wife, Joan (Barnard) Defendorf; children: Jim (Linda), Don, and Gail (Eric); granddaughter, Kerrie (Sam) Lovejoy; great-grandchildren: Knowles and Ellison Lovejoy; sister, Eleanor Middleton; and several nieces and nephews.

Len moved to Tucson in 1979 and worked for Tucson Medical Center, IBM, and lastly, for himself as a successful small business owner. He retired to Green Valley, AZ in 2002. Len volunteered as a docent at the Titan Missile Museum and was also President of the Fairviews HOA.

Masonic memorial services will be held in spring 2022 at a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association or your favorite cancer research organization would be welcome in Len's name.