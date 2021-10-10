Leonard 'Leon' Miller

Jan. 31, 1976 - Oct. 4, 2021

AUBURN - Leonard "Leon" Miller, 45, of Auburn passed away unexpectedly, Monday October 4, 2021. He was too soon gone.

Leon was born in Motootua, Samoa on January 31, 1976. He came to live in the United States in 1999 where he resided until his passing.

He was known for his infectious, unmistakable laugh, his unwavered and phenomenal loyalty to his job, and a musical talent to which many have never seen or heard. There will be hole in the music scene and construction trade that will never be filled.

He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing in all the bands over the years but especially his children, family and friends.

He is survived by his loving mother, Monica (Hazelman) Miller; four children, Sika, Vai, Jordan, Kiana Miller; five siblings, Harry (Sola) Miller, Jr., Tasi (Thomas) Gray, William (Michelle) Miller, Alfred Miller, Faiane (David) Saelua; maternal grandmother Lydia Hazelman; girlfriend Aimee Roden; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Calling hours are this Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn with services to immediately follow at 7:00 PM.