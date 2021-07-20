 Skip to main content
Leonard Murray Haymon, Jr.

AUBURN — Leonard Murray Haymon, Jr., 35, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021. Lenny was a graduate of Auburn High School class of 2007. When he was younger, he loved to play CCYO basketball and baseball. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He will be missed by all his family and especially his wonderful smile.

He is survived by mother, Joan C. Haymon; siblings: Amanda Morris and her husband, Dan and their seven children: Nicholas Fresco, Letisha Haymon and her children; several aunts; uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Leonard Murray Haymon, Sr., paternal and maternal grandparents and special dog, Murray.

Services will be held privately for the family.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

