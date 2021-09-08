Leonard Scott Wilson

Scott was born on Sept. 28, 1964 in Auburn, NY to Marilyn and Leonard Wilson. Scott enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren doing anything from camping and fishing to attending dirt track races. He also enjoyed planting and harvesting his large garden every year and having large holiday dinners where no one needed an invite. Scott was a truck driver his entire life, he had spent the last 29 years at DOT foods in Liverpool, NY. He was a hard worker and dedicated to his profession, but always put his children and his grandchildren before himself – even stood at the top of the hill to direct everyone out of the driveway safely.