Leonora 'Lee' R. Tabone

Dec. 29, 1924 - Oct. 19, 2022

AUBURN - Leonora "Lee" R. Tabone, 97, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home early Wednesday morning, October 19, 2022, with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Auburn on December 29, 1924, the daughter of the late Pasquale and Rosa (Ferri) Gargon.

Leonora retired from Auburn Community Hospital, doing what gave her great joy, helping others as an ICU Nurse. Her favorite pastimes were spending time with family, playing bingo, spending hours outside caring for her garden, yard and barn. Lee was a good Samaritan to many and to anyone in need of help. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her loving daughters Franki and Nora Tabone both of Auburn; granddaughters Lisa Tabone, Amy (Rich) Knapp, Renee (Glenn) Stokes; great-grandchildren Zachary Tabone, Tyrell and Ke'shawn Thomas, Gabriella Daniels, LeKesha Hinds, Tre'Shawn and Keyon Stoke; special brother-in-law, Onofino Zicari, who she always said "Walks on Water"; as well as several other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Lee was also predeceased by her husband, Anthony; daughter Andrea Lee "Andi" Tabone; sisters, Esther Valerio, Anne Canino, Antoinette (Pat) Botindari, Jennie Zicari; and her beloved little dog, Chloe.

Private services and burial will be held this Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the SPCA, York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.