Leonore (Hunold) Stock

Sept. 7, 1927 - Nov. 14, 2021

WEEDSPORT — Leonore (Hunold) Stock, 94, the wife of the late Frederick Stock of Weedsport, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at her home. Born in Syracuse Sept. 7, 1927, the daughter of the late Edwin and Leonore (Bronson) Hunold.

She worked for many years at Welch-Allyn in Skaneateles Falls. Leonore enjoyed traveling, crosswords, reading, jigsaw puzzles, sewing, crafts and watching her favorite shows on the A&E and TLC channels. She loved babies and could calm a fussing baby within moments.

She is survived by three daughters: Wendy Peck (John Bishop), of Weedsport, Jane Huffman (Dennis), of NC and Julie Hradil (Joseph), of Weedsport; four sons: Philip (Babbett), of New Hope, Donald (Arlene), of Clinton, William (Shirley), of Auburn and James (Marcia), of Jordan; two sisters: Carol Gugliotta (Richard), of Brewerton and Laurie Korytkowski (Paul), of TN; 17 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Leonore was predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Hunold and Marcia George; three brothers, Charles, Stanley and Kenneth.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Jessica Fox Ae, for the loving care she had shown to Leonore.

Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be offered Saturday at 10 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Elbridge. Calling hours will be conducted Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m., in the funeral home. Contributions may be made in memory of Leonore to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

