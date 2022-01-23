LeRoy C. Blaisdell

WEEDSPORT - LeRoy C. Blaisdell, 80, of Weedsport, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, January 16, 2022. He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Donald and Erma (Rice) Blaisdell.

"Roy" as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was a Veteran of the US Coast Guard, having served our country honorably. Roy spent many years as a dispatcher for the former Dallas & Mavis Trucking Co. in Weedsport. He previously worked several other jobs, including Alco and WalMart.

Roy was most proud of his time spent volunteering and working for Auburn Community Hospital, which he did for numerous years. He loved working with horses and together with his wife they boarded horses and were fortunate enough to have an arena for different riders to be able to train.

He is survived by his four children, LeRoy "Lee" (Gary) Blaisdell II, Robin Walthers, Jeffrey Blaisdell, Randall Blaisdell; five grandchildren, Hunter and Madisan Walthers, Ramona (Brandon) Cooper, Briana Blaisdell, Cody (Shannon) Blaisdell; nine great-grandchildren, Carter, Christopher, Avery, Ione, Vasia, Caeden, Aurora, Ava, Leonora; three siblings, Kay Crisci, Donald (Lynn) Blaisdell, Brenda (Tom) Caves; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, LeRoy was predeceased by his wife Beth (Smith) Blaisdell, and sister Linda Pease.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held on April 30, 2022 in Pine Hill Cemetery in Throop at a time to be announced.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.