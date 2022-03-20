 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leroy J. "Butch" Barned

Leroy J. "Butch" Barned, 70, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, Friday morning March 18, 2022.

He was born in Moravia, the son of the late Lillian (Barned) and Robert Bell. Butch or Butchy Bell, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was a longtime employee for Auburn Wire for more than 35 years. He was a member of the CNY 4 x 4's and also the Muckland Cruisers and Port Byron Piston Cruisers. Butch was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and camping. He was most happy the times spent with the love of his life, his wife Hulda, with whom he enjoyed more than 35 years together.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Tracy (Lou) Akins their children Lillian, Ryan, Jacob, Adam, and Beccalynn; a son, Jason (Sarah) Barned, their children Raven, Austyn, Harland, and Carson; a great-granddaughter, Aryahna; three sisters, Marie, Clara, Roxanne; three brothers, Robert (Cathy) Jr., Danny (Lori), Phillip (Brenda); two sisters-in-law, Louise (Mike), Nancy (Jim); brother-in-law, Tim (Cindy); several nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong best friend, Larry (Sandy) Detsel.

In addition to his parents, Leroy was predeceased by his wife, Hulda (Borst) Barned.

Calling hours are this Tuesday afternoon from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. A service will be held Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of CNY, 990 7th N. St., Liverpool, NY 13088.

