Leroy J. 'Butch' Barned

He was born in Moravia, the son of the late Lillian (Barned) and Robert Bell. Butch or Butchy Bell, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was a longtime employee for Auburn Wire for more than 35 years. He was a member of the CNY 4 x 4's and also the Muckland Cruisers and Port Byron Piston Cruisers. Butch was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and camping. He was most happy the times spent with the love of his life, his wife Hulda, with whom he enjoyed more than 35 years together.