Lesli R. Miles

LIVERPOOL — Lesli R. Miles, 68, of Liverpool, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at the Commons. She was the daughter of the late Gene and Nancy Bates Miles.

She was a hard worker, loved to laugh and loved her family. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her friends. She was passionate about her job as a Home Health Aide and caring for her patients.

She is survived by, children: Rebecca Youngs, Sumner Youngs, Myles Youngs (Kathrine); brothers: Mark Miles, Gene Miles Jr. (Shelia), William Miles, Joseph Miles (Tobie Pizzoleo); 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn.