Leslie Robinson, Jr.
AUBURN — Leslie Robinson, Jr., 79, of Auburn, NY passed away Jan. 30, 2023, after a long illness.
He retired from Auburn Community College.
Surviving is his wife, Jeanette; sons: Darrin and Derrick; daughter, Zylina Zambito (Lani); sisters: Sandra Robinson, of Auburn, NY, Mildred Robinson, of West Palm Beach, FL; sister-in-law, Joy Richardson, of Auburn, NY; brother-in-law, Kenneth Johnson (Mary), of Washington, DC; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents, Leslie and Mary Robinson, granddaughter, Nikko Robinson, sister, Bernice Hartfield, nephews: Eddie Hartfield, Michael Malcolm, brothers-in-law: Harold Johnson and Fred Richardson.
Services will be Feb. 17, 2023 with calling hours from 10 a.m. to noon, services following at Harriet Tubman AME Zion Church, 90 Franklin St., Auburn, NY 13021.