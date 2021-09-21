Lester 'Bud' H. Van Dyke, Jr.

July 8, 1938 - Sept. 15, 2021

RED CREEK — Lester "Bud" H. Van Dyke, Jr., 83, of Red Creek, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was born in Auburn, July 8, 1938, son of the late Lester H. Van Dyke, Sr., and Ellen McKay Van Dyke. Lester was a Marine veteran. Prior to retirement, he was employed for 38 years at GE in Plainville, CT, and then in Mexico, retiring as plant manager. He was a trustee of the New Life Community Church in Wolcott, and former president of the Westbury Cemetery. He enjoyed golfing and hunting.

Bud is survived by his wife, Shirley Robinson Van Dyke; sons: Terry (PC) Van Dyke, of Fair Haven and Jeffrey Van Dyke, of Red Creek; sister, Barbara Bellerdine; grandchildren: Brittany Jackson; great-grandchildren: Nathaniel and Sebastian; neighbors and considered their stepchildren: Cathy (Tony) Natale, as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, with a memorial service Saturday, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. For those wishing to make contributions in Bud's name they may do so to the New Life Community Church, 13206 East Ridge Road, Wolcott, NY 14590. www.catoredcreek.com