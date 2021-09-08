 Skip to main content
Lester Clarence Bobbett

Jan. 27, 1939 - Sept. 4, 2021

AUBURN — Lester Clarence Bobbett, 82, of 7279 Sherman Rd., Auburn passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at The Commons at St. Anthony.

Lester was the son of Charles and Frances Butler Bobbett. His wife, Shirley Sloan Bobbett predeceased him on Oct. 22, 2018. They were married on May 31, 1963.

Lester was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1963 to 1965. He had retired with 44 years of service at the produce department for P&C Food Stores, and 33 years of service at Trice Sheet Metals.

A devoted family, Les was as avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed camping.

Surviving family members are daughters: Sherri Calandro, of Weedsport, NY, Linda (John) Kramer, of Weedsport, NY; grandchildren: Matthew Bobbett, Robert Ward, Karena Ward; brother, Harold Bobbett, of Auburn; sister, Karen (Jon) Card, of Wilmington, N.C.; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, son, Michael Bobbett and sister, Barbara Bergerstock.

His family would like to acknowledge the professional First Responders of the Throop Volunteer Fire Dept. for their kindness. Also the family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at the University Dialysis Center for their kindness, as well.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Throopsville Rural Cemetery. Memorials are recommended to the Throop Volunteer Fire Department. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.

