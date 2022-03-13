Lester W. Day Jr.

Nov. 4, 1941 - March 9, 2022

CAYUGA - Lester W. Day Jr., passed away, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He was born in Fulton, NY on November 4, 1941, and had resided in Cayuga County all his life. He was a graduate of Union Springs Central School and retired from Cayuga Lake National Bank in Union Springs. Lester served in the NY Army National Guard from 1963-1969.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Edwena G. Day; his son, Jeffrey W. Day (Helen) of Cayuga; his daughter, Janet L. Kyle of Althea, FL.; his five stepchildren, Rene C. Jordan, Eileen E. Ball (Kalvin), Mark A. Donahue (Jen) and Sandra M. Donahue (Bean); twelve grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Lester was predeceased by his first wife, Margaret A. Strauss, in 1983; his sisters, Jean Berry and Virginia Long; his brother, Roger W. Day; and two stepsons, Brian S. Donahue and George S. Donahue.

Services will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lester's memory may be made to Cayuga Fire Dept., Weedsport Fire Dept., or First Presbyterian Church of Weedsport. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.